Man’s body found hanging in garage at Okahandja

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) at Okahandja on Sunday started to investigate an inquest incident after the body of a 65-year-old man was found hanging from the roof inside a car garage at his house at the town.

NamPol spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Sunday told Nampa in an interview that the deceased was identified the same day as Josef Mekupi Ndjaveondja.

“His body was allegedly found hanging with a rope around the neck by his wife after she returned from church at about 11h40 on Sunday,” said Mbeha.

No foul play is suspected so far, and the deceased did not leave behind a suicide note.

Investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency