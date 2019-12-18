Mariental man arrested for alleged drunk driving released on bail

The 23-year-old Mariental man arrested for alleged drunk, negligent and or reckless driving on Monday made his first appearance on Tuesday at the Mariental Magistrates Court where he was released on bail.

Greogory Roger Swartbooi appeared in front of Magistrate Anne-Marie Kruger, and he was released on bail of N.dollars 8000 and his case was postponed to 26 March next year for laboratory results to be obtained.

It is alleged that the suspect drove a Toyota Camry with registration number N5415M while under the influence of alcohol and the vehicle left the road and overturned. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened at about 095 on the B1 national road, about 25 kilometres north of Mariental on Monday.

Public Prosecutor Loide Nghixulifwa represented the State in the matter, while Swartbooi conducted his own defense.

Source: Namibia Press Agency