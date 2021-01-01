Mariental stabbing victim identified

A 28-year-old man who died on Tuesday after allegedly being stabbed at Mariental during an argument over cannabis, has been identified as Johannes Stewe.

Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for Hardap, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay earlier said the incident occurred around 13h45 at a bar in the Oshiwana Penduka informal settlement.

It is alleged that the victim and the suspect had an argument over a dagga cigarette when the suspect stabbed Stewe in the back after he turned his back on him.

Stewe collapsed and was rushed to the Mariental State Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

The suspect was arrested and police are investigating a case of murder.

Source: Namibia Press Agency