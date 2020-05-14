Masks made of police uniform material prohibited: Shapumba

Police in Erongo has warned the public against the production and use of face masks with the material used to make the Namibian Special Field Force uniform.

This, according to Erongo Community Policing commander Inspector Ileni Shapumba, is punishable by the law and one could be charged for impersonating a police officer.

In an interview with Nampa on Wednesday, Shapumba revealed that police in the region have confiscated several masks made from that material.

“These are products made specifically for the Namibian police force members and should not be used by ordinary members of the public as this would be impersonating an officer of the law,” he noted.

He added that not even force members are allowed to wear these masks for personal use, unless granted permission to do so.

Queried on where the members of the public acquired the material which is not readily available to them, Shapumba noted that it is unclear, but that these masks are suspected to be emerging mainly from the Kuisebmund residential area in Walvis Bay.

“There was an operation done by the police a couple of months ago which discovered this material within the location and it was confiscated, however it seems not all of it was handed over,” he said.

Shapumba urged members of the public with the material and masks not to wear them and to hand them over to the police

Wearing of masks in public is mandatory during phase two of the state of emergency, however not all members of the public are adhering to these regulations.

On this issue, Shapumba told Nampa that members of the force are on the ground to ensure that masks are worn by everyone in a public place.

“People should understand that wearing of the mask is for the protection of the people around you and as an individual, one should take this responsibility seriously.”

He also urged all public transport drivers and users to ensure they are wearing masks at all times and that drivers should always fumigate or disinfect their vehicles for their safety as well as their next passengers.

Source: Namibia Press Agency