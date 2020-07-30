Mass housing ghost continues to haunt Pohamba

Former president Hifikepunye Pohamba is still disheartened to see houses constructed through the mass housing initiative unoccupied and vandalised, while thousands of Namibians do not have decent housing.

He registered his disappointment at the recent Swapo post-mortem meeting on the party’s poor performance during the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Pohamba, whose statement was availed to Nampa yesterday, said it is disheartening to see houses built with government funds empty and vandalised.

He is, however, pleased to see that five years after the initiative was put on hold, at least a decision has been taken to allocate the houses in order to reduce the ever-increasing demand for housing in the country.

Earlier this year, Pohamba told Nampa in a separate interview how painful it is to witness his brainchild fall apart. It was aimed at addressing the acute national housing backlog which stood at 100 000 housing units in 2013.

Source: Namibia Press Agency