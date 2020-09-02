Masule case to be heard in the High Court on Friday

A legal battle between Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigator Phelem Masule and Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila is expected to be heard in the High Court on Friday.

An official in the Office of the Government Attorney, who asked not to be named, confirmed to Nampa that the hearing over Masule’s removal as chief of investigations and prosecutions at the ACC is set to be heard in the Windhoek High Court on 04 September 2020 at 10h00.

The official did not disclose any further details besides confirming the date of the hearing.

Papers presented before the Windhoek High Court have it that Masule was promoted to the position of chief of investigations and prosecutions at the ACC on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission (PSC) after applying for that vacancy.

However, shortly after Masule occupied the new position, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila allegedly removed him, citing alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, the PSC has allegedly admitted that the recruitment process was flawed and that the highest-scoring candidate was not recommended because he submitted incomplete forms in his application.

It is reported that Masule allegedly came second during the interviews and was given the nod due to his experience. Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has now ordered that the recruitment process to start afresh.

This decision by the Prime Minister has allegedly angered Masule, who has now approached the High Court to have Kuugongelwa-Amadhila’s decision reserved.

In the lawsuit, Masule firstly wants the High Court to issue an order on an urgent basis interdicting the prime minister from implementing her decision of setting aside his promotion.

He is further asking the High Court to review the prime minister’s decision and issue an order for reinstating him in the position of chief of investigations and prosecutions at the ACC, pending the outcome of the review proceedings.

According to the founding affidavit of Masule, the prime minister allegedly acted outside the scope of her powers when she unilaterally stripped him of his promotion while the Public Service Commission Act only allows her to implement a decision of the commission and only the president can veto such recommendation.

Masule is represented by Windhoek based lawyer Shakwa Nyambe.

