MatheusMumbala urges party members in the region to put aside their personal differences and work in unity to guarantee wins in the upcoming elections.

Swapo Party regional coordinator for ||Kharas, MatheusMumbala has urged party members in the region to put aside their personal differences and work in unity to guarantee wins in the upcoming elections.

Namibians will return to the polls on 25 November this year to elect new regional and local authority councillors.

Speaking at the party’s regional executive committee (REC) meeting here yesterday, Mumbala called on the party members to work together and mobilise the community to vote for Swapo.

Mumbala said the ruling party has been winning elections all the years and there is no difference now.

Further, the regional coordinator said the party’s members should ensure that the party is left stronger for the next generation.

Source:Namibia Press Agency