Mayana community demonstrates over land

The community of Mayana in the Kavango East Region held a demonstration on Tuesday against alleged illegal grabbing of land by the Mayana Small Scale Irrigation Project and its associate the Climate Resilient Infrastructure Development Facility (CRIDF).

CRIDF is an official Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) regional program being implemented in 11 SADC countries including Namibia.

It is funded by the United Kingdom.

The above-mentioned institutions are busy developing an irrigation scheme on the 50 hectare land at Mayana village through the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development.

The community is revolting against this project as close to 100 affected community members have crop fields on this land as well as homesteads.

This emanated in a petition from the community members read by Augustinus Poroto when they handed it over to Governor of the Kavango East Region Bonny Wakudumo on the same day.

“The above-mentioned project drivers never approached the owners of the crop fields on the project. We the owners of these crops fields reject this project as there never were clear procedures taken or discussions on how this project would benefit us,” Poroto read.

The community said they too fought for the independence of the country adding that they too need to be respected as they are the majority of the people who voted for the ruling Swapo Party.

The community demands that the government put a stop to the ongoing illegal grabbing of this land and that proper consultations be held with the community.

The demonstrators further demanded immediate compensation to the people who lost their crop fields when the project uprooted their crop fields during the laying of pipelines on the land.

Dr. Michael Humavindu is currently Deputy Executive Director of Industrialisation and Enterprise Development at the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development told Nampa on Wednesday the project was initiated by the community of Mayana who could not complete it due to a lack of funds.

“Through development cooperation, we were given the project by the National Planning Commission and we have been managing it to make sure that it is completed, he explained.

Humavindu said lack of proper consultation does happen in projects of this nature but added that the ministry will be traveling to the region next week to meet the governor, the Shambyu Traditional Authority as well as the community of Mayana.

Source: Namibia Press Agency