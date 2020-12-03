Mbakera elected chairperson of the Otjozondjupa Regional Council

Otjiwarongo Constituency councillor, Marlyn Mbakera was on Wednesday elected and sworn in as chairperson of the Otjozondjupa Regional Council.

Mbakera was also elected as the chairperson of the regional council’s management committee, which deals largely with the planning and budgeting of the development activities of the region in the seven constituencies.

Other regional constituency councillors who were elected and sworn into their positions are Johannes Hausiku of Tsumkwe, Elder Filipe of Grootfontein, George Garab of Otavi, Ramana Mutjavikua of Okakarara, Betheul Tjaveondja of Okahandja and Israel Hukura of Omatako.

Hausiku and Hukura were also elected to serve with Mbakera on the management committee of the regional council, while Filipe, Garab and Tjaveondja were elected to represent the region in the National Council (NC) in the capital.

Mutjavikua is the only ordinary member of the regional council.

Mbakera, Hausiku, Filipe, Garab and Tjaveondja are all Swapo Party members, while Hukura and Mutjavikua are from the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo).

Mbekara is the only female regional constituency councillor in the new council of the region.

She (Mbakera) and Hukura also had served in the previous council together with Laina Nekundi of Otavi, Vetaruhe Kandorozu (Okakarara), Steve Biko Booys (Okahandja), Nelago Amagulu (Grootfontein) and Francina Hishekwa-Ghauz of Tsumkwe constituency.

Otjiwarongo Magistrate, Ivette Fredericks presided over the swearing-in ceremony.

Source: Namibia Press Agency