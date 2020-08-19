Mbidi loses CAS challenge

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has declared that it has no jurisdiction to rule on an appeal filed by Frans Mbidi against the FIFA Normalisation Committee’s (NC) decision to bar him from contesting the Namibia Football Association (NFA) presidency.

Mbidi was challenging his expulsion from contesting the position in February. The NC said he could not contest the presidency position because he had served more than two consecutive terms in the NFA Executive Committee.

In a judgment delivered by sole arbitrator Ulrich Haas in Switzerland on Wednesday, CAS noted that Mbidi had failed to demonstrate that there was a binding arbitration agreement between himself and the NC.

“The provisions referred to by the appellant (Mbidi) are binding to the NFA and not to the NC,” the judgement reads.

CAS further said it had, on several occasions, advised Mbidi to change his challenge on the NC’s decision and direct it to the NFA because “the NC was not a natural person”.

Mbidi was one of the 10 candidates who were nominated to contest the position but only Ranga Haikali, Johnny Johnson Doeseb, Johannes Jacob Vries and Izak Joseph Fredericks made it past the vetting stages of the nomination phase.

He was disqualified because of article 33 (3) and 39 (1) of the NFA statues which states that no member can serve more than two consecutive terms in the Executive Committee.

Mbidi then challenged the interpretation of the rules used to rule him out of the running for the NFA presidential election through his lawyer Ileni Gebhardt, the director of Ileni Gebhardt and Co Inc.

He argued that consecutive means he “was president two times, not Exco and then president”.

Gebhardt confirmed to Nampa that they had received the arbitral award as well as another important Rule 59 Document on confidentiality.

“This document invites us to give our input on whether the award or any information on the award should remain confidential. The due date for that is 26 August. All awards are confidential and can only be published in their entirety by CAS,” she said.

With that said, she said she can only comment on the issue after 26 August.

CAS is an international quasi-judicial body established to settle disputes related to sport through arbitration. Its headquarters are in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Source: Namibia Press Agency