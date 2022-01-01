Mboma and Botha receive CAA awards

Namibia’s Olympic Games silver medallist Christine Mboma, and her coach Henk Botha were on Wednesday recognised by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) for their achievements during the 2021 athletics season.

The CAA awards nominated the best African athletes, coaches and officials for the 2021 season.

Mboma won the African female hope athletes award beating the likes of Jackline Chepkoech from Kenya, Tobi Amusan and Imaobong Uko both from Nigeria.

Namibian coach Botha was selected as African coach of the year.

During the 2021 athletic season, Mboma won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 200 metres (m), an Under-20 200m gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya and she was crowned as the Diamond League winner.

Mboma also set up a U-20 World and African record in the women 200m with her season-best performance of 21.78 seconds.

Other athletes receiving awards by the CAA for their achievements were; Joshua Cheptegei from Uganda - African male athlete, Faith Kipyegon from Kenya won the African female athlete accolade and Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda got the African male hope athletes award.

The African official of the year award went to Pauline Murumba from Kenya.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, Botha said he was excited to be awarded the best African coach award.

“It’s always nice to be acknowledged for the hard work you have done, but these prizes are not only for Christine and I but for all Namibians because we all did this together,” he said.

The coach added that with the spotlight now on, the pressure to work hard will increase.

“The highest tree always catches the wind and going forward whatever we do will be investigated and detected with a special eye, but we are happy and honoured to have these awards,” said Botha who stated that they are still waiting to hear from the British Broadcasting Corporation on its best African athlete at the beginning of the year.

The coach noted that their achievements throughout the year have created interest from other athletes who would like to come to Namibia to prepare during the winter.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency