Mboma sets new national record

Namibia’s Olympic silver medallist, Christine Mboma, set a new national record time of 11.15 seconds in the100 metre race at the Athletics South Africa Grand Prix meeting in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Former national record holder, Beatrice Masilingi was second in 11.24 seconds, while South Africa’s Sherley Nekhubvi came third in 11.49 seconds.

Masilingi’s time was 0.04 seconds outside her personal best time of 11.20 seconds which she set in Kenya in 2021 at the World Junior Athletics Championship.

Masilingi and Mboma got off the blocks well, with the latter leading the early stages of the race.

As usual, Mboma turned on the burners halfway through the race to outsprint Masilingi and take the honours.

This was Mboma’s second 100m race after winning the Athletics Namibia Swakopmund Grand Prix in January, where she clocked 11.25 seconds.

Speaking to Nampa from South Africa, their coach Henk Botha said it was a cold day with a bit of headwind, hence he was happy with the results.

“There is still some stuff that we need to sort out. It is not as smooth as we would like it to be, but for the beginning of the season we are happy and proud and looking forward to an exciting season,” he said.

Botha added that they will now shift their attention to the Gaborone International Meet in Botswana scheduled for 30 April 2022.

He said he was hoping that the girls will be invited to more Diamond League events this year, starting off with the Doha meeting scheduled for 12 May for the opening Diamond League of the year.

“Currently there is nothing on the table regarding the Diamond League. We are waiting for the invites. We will see which races we will accept and which ones we will decline,” he noted.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency