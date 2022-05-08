Mboma suffers groin injury in Nairobi

Namibia’s Olympic silver medallist, Christine Mboma, suffered a groin injury during the women's 100-meter race at the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday.

Racing in lane four alongside Jamaican ace, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Mboma started slowly as usual and was third in the first 20 meters before making up one place to second within 40 meters.

The Namibia sprinter tried to make up more ground and catch up with Fraser-Pryce, but strained herself and suffered what her coach Henk Botha termed ‘a serious groin injury’.

Speaking to Nampa via WhatsApp, Botha said the athlete was in a lot of pain because of the injury and they were going to do scans before a determination is made on how serious the injury is.

The race was won by Fraser-Pryce in a time of 10.67 seconds, ahead of Egyptian Bassant Hemida and Shannon Ray of the United States of America (USA).

Mboma joins compatriot Beatrice Masilingi on the sidelines, as the latter suffered an injury during the relay race at the Little Rock Twilight Track and Field Meet in the USA.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency