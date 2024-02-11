Mbumba calls on Namibians to broaden scope of inclusive development

WINDHOEK: President Nangolo Mumba has called on all Namibians to rededicate themselves to work hard and broaden the scope of inclusive economic development where no one is left out. Mbumba in a statement to commemorate the country's 34th Constitution Day on Friday, said the national day is taking place against the backdrop of the passing of the Late President Hage Geingob who was the Chairperson of the Constituent Assembly and the Chief Architect of Namibia's constitution. This living document, he said has been a guidepost for the smooth transition that Namibians witnessed on the day of his untimely passing on 04 February 2024. 'We are reminded of the remarkable and inspiring journey we have walked under his able guidance and stewardship, as Chairperson of the Constituent Assembly, Founding Prime Minister and third President of the Republic of Namibia. Indeed, a dark cloud is hanging over the people of the Land of the Brave who have lost a revolutionary and visionary leader who worked diligently to champi on the fundamental rights and freedoms that are entrenched in the Namibian Constitution,' he said. The Head of State further noted that in celebrating Constitution Day, all Namibians should be proud of the peaceful and stable country, envied by many nations across the globe. Namibia is a vibrant democracy with a government with a strong resolve to guarantee the fundamental rights and freedoms which are the prerequisite for a peaceful, united and prosperous country. 'I wish to remind Namibians that our work in pursuit of development and prosperity continues. As we celebrate the Constitution Day, let us all re-commit ourselves to the ideals of unity, peace and justice for all,' the Namibian Leader concluded. Source: The Namibia Press Agency