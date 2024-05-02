Mbumba conveys message of condolences to Kenya



WINDHOEK: President Nangolo Mbumba conveyed a message of condolences to President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya, following the loss of lives caused by mass flooding this week.

The floods in Nairobi, the nation’s capital, and elsewhere in the country, have displaced over 165 000 people and wrecked homes, washed away bridges, and injured dozens of people.

Mbumba in his message shared by the Presidency on Thursday said: ‘I am confident that the people of Kenya will rise from this ordeal, which has not only led to the loss of lives and left several injured, but also caused the destruction of infrastructure.’

Mbumba said Namibia stands in solidarity with Kenya, noting: ‘We are keeping the fraternal people of Kenya in our prayers during this difficult period.’

Source: The Namibia Press Agency