McHenry Venaani accuses Prime Minister of interfering in Anti-Corruption Commission’s operations

Leader of the official opposition, McHenry Venaani, has accused Prime Minister (PM) Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila of trying to capture and interfere with the operations of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Popular Democratic Movement’s Venaani made the remarks yesterday in Parliament saying that government wants to interfere with ACC operations in order to temper with the fishrot scandal currently under investigation at the ACC.

This comes after the PM in July this year, removed ACC former Executive Director Hannu Shipena and replaced him with Tylvas Shilongo who was a Senior General Manager at the Namibia Central Intelligence Services.

Shipena was transferred to the National Council of Higher Education.

In her response, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said Executive Directors don’t run the watchdog institutions, and ACC is run by the Director-General assisted by Deputy Director-General.

