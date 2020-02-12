MEAC to pay N.dollars 18 million for reconnection of water, electricity at Windhoek schools

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture will affect payment of N.dollars 18 million for outstanding water and electricity bills that resulted in the disconnection of services at some 11 schools by City of Windhoek (CoW) on Tuesday.

The ministry is currently busy with payments of the outstanding bills and water and electricity will be reconnected before end of business on Thursday, the ministry's public relations officer, Absalom Absalom told Nampa on Thursday upon inquiry.

We are busy settling the outstanding bills. At some schools, only water was disconnected and at some schools only electricity but and some school both water and electricity was disconnected. The Khomas Regional Council, Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture like the rest of the institutions within the country face a major budgetary downstream recession, which affects its operations. The amount that is being paid now is only a small fraction of what the ministry owes, he said.

Absalom added that utility bills are competing against an array of creditors for timeous payment and learners and teachers in hostels were most affected by water and electricity cute adversely.

However, Absalom could not confirm the number of schools that might have been affected by non-payment in the regions.

At this stage, I cannot say whether schools in the region have been affected. What we are dealing with now is only schools in Windhoek. We will only find out when we call the region governors officers how many schools are affected outside Khomas region, he said.

When contacted for a comment, Khomas Education Regional Director, Gerard Vries declined to reveal how much the ministry owes CoW in water and electricity bills of schools.

The ministry owes a substantial amount running into millions of dollars. I am not at liberty to divulge the exact amount in Namibian Dollars and cents. Khomas region is not the only region affected other regions have bills too. The Khomas Regional Council, Directorate of Education Arts and Culture is receiving tranche payments for the Ministry on an intermittent basis provided creditors are paid and the proof is presented that funds have been depleted, he said.

Vries added that these tranche payments are not received based on the outstanding bills due to the prevailing budgetary downwards revision and economic slumps and this creates arrears and unpaid bills.

Source: Namibia Press Agency