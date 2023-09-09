Meat sellers reportedly robbed at gunpoint at Ongwediva

The police in the Oshana Region are investigating a case of robbery with aggravating circumstances after four victims were reportedly robbed of N.dollars 10 000 and other valuable items at Ongwediva, on Friday.

According to the Oshana Community Affairs Officer Inspector Thomas Aiyambo on Saturday, the incident occurred at a house near the Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School at around 23h00, when the victims were returning from their place of business where they sell raw and cooked meat.

“It is alleged that the victims aged 20, 26, 29 and 34, were ambushed by three unknown suspects who were hiding inside the yard and attacked them while they were opening the door. They then threatened them with two pistols, forced them into the house and demanded money,” he said.

The robbers got away with a cash amount of N.dollars 10,000, a television set and four cellphones, he said.

No arrest has been made and the stolen items were not recovered.

Police investigation into the matter continues.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency