Media Ombudsman said journalists are not at the behest of politicians

Media Ombudsman, John Nakuta, said journalists are not at the behest of politicians and should not be expected to shower those in positions of power with praises.

Nakuta made these remarks today at the COVID-19 communication centre (CCC) in the capital, at an event organised to celebrate World Press Freedom Day, which is globally celebrated on 03 May.

Nakuta at the onset took issue with politicians who expect the media to treat them with kid gloves, saying journalism is not doing politicians a favour.

Journalists, according to Nakuta, ought to provide facts and analysis for holding leaders – in every sector – accountable and for speaking truth to power.

This years’ World Press Freedom Day is being celebrated under the theme ‘Journalism without Fear and Favour’.

Source: Namibia Press Agency