Medical isolation centre dedicated to handling potential cases of COVID-19 on Friday inaugurated by the Minister of Health and Social Services

A medical isolation centre dedicated to handling potential cases of COVID-19 was on Friday inaugurated by the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula at the Tsumeb State Hospital in the Oshikoto Region.

The medical facility was constructed at a cost of N.dollars 5 million, which was donated by Dundee Precious Metals (DPM).

In his keynote statement, Shangula thanked DPM for investing in the construction, purchase, installing and upgrading of the medical equipment in the modern medical facility.

The new isolation centre consists of three newly constructed and one refurbished ward.

DPM’s Vice President and Managing Director, Zebra Kasete, said the centre consists of a COVID-19 screening area; testing and decontamination rooms; a new medical oxygen reservoir that includes tanks and living quarters for all medical health officials to be dedicated to the handling of potential COVID-19 cases.

Source: Namibia Press Agency