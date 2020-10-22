MEFT spent N.dollars 4.4 million on human-wildlife conflict in 2019

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism paid out a total of N.dollars 4.4 million on human wildlife conflict in 2019.

This is according to the ministry’s annual report for the 2019/20 financial year tabled in the National Assembly on Wednesday by minister Pohamba Shifeta.

He explained that the amount was paid towards livestock losses, crop damage and loss of human life or injury to humans.

Shifeta explained that instances of poaching and human-wildlife conflict continue to be major challenges faced by the ministry, noting that however poaching incidents with regard to high value and iconic species such as rhino and elephant were reduced during the financial year.

He noted that 46 rhinos were poached in 2019 compared to 78 in 2018. Thirteen elephants were poached in 2019 compared to the 27 in 2018, adding that increased successes in terms of arrests for wildlife species poaching and trafficking were also recorded with 363 individuals arrested and 174 wildlife crime cases registered 2019.

Equally, he noted that the ministry also introduced a number of promising mitigation measures in hotspot areas, such as predator-proof kraals, protection walls around infrastructure and alternative grain storage infrastructure, among others.

“Human-wildlife conflict was exacerbated by the prevailing drought conditions for much of 2019 and the cumulative impact from previous consecutive droughts,” he said.

Shifeta further noted that seven people lost their lives to wildlife during the financial year, while 37 people were injured and a total of 1 422 heads of livestock were reported to have been killed by predators, with the Kunene, Otjozondjupa, Oshikoto and Zambezi regions being the worst affected.

He further added that an estimated 1 600 hectares of crop fields were destroyed by various wildlife species, particularly in the Kavango West, Kavango East and Zambezi regions, mainly by elephants.

“The ministry strives to ensure good governance and improved service delivery by applying the principles of accountability, transparency and efficiency in its everyday operations. During 2019/20 a budget execution rate of 96 per cent was achieved. This equates to expenditure of N.dollars 430 551 931 out of a total budget of N.dollars 447 155 000,” said Shifeta.

Source: Namibia Press Agency