Member states should consult on safety systems: Shikongo

Outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Chiefs of Police Sub-Committee and Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force, Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo, recommended that member states lagging behind in securing their communication systems should consult other states.

Shikongo made the call at the opening of the 28th Annual General Meeting of the SADC Sub-Committee Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation (SARPCCO) in Swakopmund on Thursday.

He emphasised that it is only through consultations and constant engagements that member states can find ways to improve on their level of cooperation, as well as exchanging good practices, in efforts to combat Transnational Organised Crimes (TOCs), for the benefit of safety and security in the region and beyond.

“Cooperation and joint engagements undoubtedly provide the necessary ingredients needed, for the growth of knowledge and skills required to facilitate the formulation and development of effective interventions to combat transnational and cross-border crimes,” Shikongo explained.

The police chief highlighted SARPCCO’s achievements, noting that it has made significant headways towards strengthening cooperation and fostering joint strategies, for the management of all forms of transnational and related crimes, which have regional implications.

Incoming SARPCCO Chairperson IG of the Zambian Police Services, Graphael Musamba, in his acceptance speech congratulated Namibia’s chairpersonship during the one-year tenure, while appreciating the SADC INTERPOL department for the support constantly offered to SARPCCO to ensure its success.

He further emphasised the need to equip law enforcers with the right tools to enable them to fight transnational crime within the region.

“We are mindful that crime and the methods of committing it has tremendously evolved over the past years, the advent of social media and the ability to utilise it across the continent, has not only eased the ways in conducting business but has also opened up many avenues for the perpetrators of crime.

Therefore, our collective responsibilities as law enforcers is to ensure that we put our decisions into action to combat these crimes,” Musamba emphasised.

Namibia took over the Chairmanship during the 27th SARPCCO annual general meeting held in South Africa in June 2022.

Source: NAMPA