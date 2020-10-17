Memorial service for Muremi held at Rupara

A memorial service for the Former People’s Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN) fighter Elia Muremi was held at his homestead at Rupara village in the Kavango West Region on Friday.

Muremi (65) died in a Rundu hospital after an illness on 04 October.

The Founding President of Namibia, Sam Nujoma, described Muremi as a gallant and unwavering freedom fighter as well as a steadfast former PLAN combatant.

Nujoma further praised him for his dedication towards the independence of the country, stating that Muremi sacrificed 15 years of his youth towards the liberation struggle of Namibia.

Muremi left the country for exile in 1976 and was a trained soldier and a military telegraphic communication officer, while in Angola.

His role in the field of communication started during the liberation struggle in exile, serving as the head of communication at different centres in exile.

He went on to become the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa)’s first regional reporter for the then Kavango region.

Muremi worked for the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology until his retirement five years ago.

Muremi who was accorded an official funeral will be laid to rest on Saturday at Rupara in the Musese Constituency

He is survived by his wife, 11 children and five siblings.

Source: Namibia Press Agency