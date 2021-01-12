The two men arrested at Gainachas village in the ||Kharas Region for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, made their first court appearance in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Court documents seen by Nampa indicate that the accused persons, 27-year-old Jacob Swartbooi and Adam Baisako, 21, made their first court appearance before Magistrate Uchen Konjore who postponed their case to 11 February 2021 for further police investigation and for Swartbooi to acquire a legal representative.

During the court hearing Swartbooi told the court he will seek legal aid representation while Baisako indicated that he will represent himself.

State representative, Coleen Yisa, informed the court that the State opposes the granting of bail as it fears that the accused will interfere with State witnesses as not all witness statements have been obtained.

Yisa added that it is not in the public interest for the two to be released on bail.

Swartbooi and Baisako were remanded in custody at the Tses police holding cells until their next court appearance.

The duo stand accused of gang raping the girl at Gainachas on Saturday.

It is alleged that Swartbooi and Baisako forcefully dragged the girl into a riverbed, overpowered her, tied her up and gagged her with a T-shirt before raping her.

Source: Namibia Press Agency