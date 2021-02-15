Four men aged between 30 and 48 were arrested at Ncaute in the Kavango West Region on Saturday for allegedly stealing a trailer full of plants and for contravening curfew regulations.

The men were arrested for the transportation of the plants without a transportation permit, defeating the course of justice and contravening curfew regulations.

The weekend crime report issued by the police Sunday indicated that the incident occurred around 01h00 on Saturday.

According to the regional commander of the police in the Kavango West Region, Josephat Abel, the four men were allegedly found in possession of the trailer full of plants taken from a nearby village called Naikopo.

According to the report, the suspects fled from the police upon interception.

They were all expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency