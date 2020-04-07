Men arrested for dealing in drugs at Rehoboth

A 30-year-old Namibian man was on Friday arrested for for allegedly dealing in 21 units of crack cocaine and 35 grams of cannabis valued at N.dollars 21 580.

A Namibian Police Force crime weekend crime bulletin issued on Monday said the incident happened at about 20h00 in Diamond Street in Kuisebmond at Walvis Bay.

In a similar incident at Rehoboth in Hardap region two men aged 44 and 45 were arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of two parcels of pure cannabis, 72 ballies and loose pure cannabis valued at N.dollars 6 600.

The alleged incident happened at about 18h00 at Block E. Police investigations continue.

The police in Outapi opened a case of Possession/Dealing in wildlife products and Contravention of Immigration Control Act on Saturday after three Angolan males and one Namibian male were arrested after they were found in possession of two Elephant tusks, a piece of Pangolin and bones which they were selling to undercover operatives. The items are believed to be imported from Angola into Namibia.

The incident happened at about 11h00 at Akati village.

The suspects will appear at Outapi Magistrates Court on Monday. Police investigation continue.

In a similar incident at Rundu a case of illegal possession of controlled wildlife products were opened by the police on Friday at about 21h00 in Tuhingireni location after two males aged 33 and 39 were arrested after they were found in possession of two leopard skins and three pangolin skins. They will appear at Rundu Magistrate Court on Monday. Police investigations continue.

Also, in Henties Bay police opened a case of Dealing/Possession of Cannabis on Friday at around 20h30 in Tobias Hainyongo Street, Omdel suburb in Henties Bay, after a 25-year-old male was arrested after being found in possession of two plastic bags of cannabis (370 grams) valued at N$12 900-00.

Two other males both aged 19 were also arrested on Saturday at about 13h20 in Moses Garoeb Street in Henties Bay after they were found in possession of 40 grams of cannabis valued at N$2 050-00. The suspects will appear at Swakopmund Magistrate Court on Monday. Police investigations continue.

In Arandis a case of alleged house breaking with intent to steal and theft was opened after unknown suspects gained entry between Friday and Saturday at Arandis weather station. It is alleged that the suspect(s) broke the padlock from the container, gained entry and stole six solar batteries and a ladder with a combined value of N$12 000-00. No recovery or arrest made yet. Police investigations continue.

Omungwelume police opened an Inquest docket after Elia Alfred, 25, was found hanging from the roof of a thatched hut in his neighbour’s house, with a wire around his neck.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday at around 05h00 at Oshimbibi village. No suicide note was found. Next of kin of deceased were informed. Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency