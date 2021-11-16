Men arrested for possession of python skins

Two men aged 26 and 37 were arrested on Friday for being in possession of three python skins at Nkonke village in the Kavango West Region.

According to the Namibian Police Force incident report issued on Sunday, the two men were arrested at round 12h00, after they were intercepted at Nkonke village while looking for buyers.

The value of the three python skins is N.dollars 90 000.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In an unrelated incident, a 36-year-old man was arrested on Friday for intentionally threatening to stab and kill his 33-year-old brother.

The incident happened at Sitopogo village in the Kavango West Region.

He is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police investigations in the matter continues.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency