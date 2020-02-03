Mentally unstable woman allegedly raped at Grootfontein

A mentally unstable woman at Grootfontein was allegedly raped at her family residence in the Saamstaan informal settlement on Saturday night.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol)'s Otjozondjupa Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas in an interview with Nampa on Monday said the 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped at about 22h00 on Saturday night by a 56-year-old suspected man.

Andreas said the woman was about to sleep when the suspect arrived at the house where the victim lives and he allegedly used force to have sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent.

The victim then informed her relatives shortly after the alleged act, who then reported the incident to the police, said Andreas.

The suspect was arrested the same night and is expected to appear in the Grootfontein Magistrate's Court during this week on a charge of rape.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency