Messi Carries the Weight of Argentina into World Cup Final

Old Mutual Namibia’s executive team supported various community initiatives throughout Namibia in 2022 through donations worth N.dollars 176 000.

The Old Mutual Foundation established its Executive Discretionary Fund to allow each executive member of Old Mutual to support a community project of their choice in order to give back to the communities in which the company operates.

Mufaro Nesongano, Old Mutual’s Manager of Communications and the Old Mutual Foundation, in a statement on Thursday said one of the supported community initiatives was the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), which used the proceeds to purchase groceries for CAN beneficiaries.

Furthermore, the Odjombala Secondary School in the Omaheke Region and the Iilyateko Combined School in the Omusati Region received paint for renovations and fencing material.

“Additional assistance was provided to Hanganeni Primary School in the Erongo Region and Eino Haitembu Combined School in the Ohangwena Region, which received winter gear for the student body and toiletries for boys living in the hostel,” Nesongano said.

Another beneficiary was the Mister Sister Mobile Clinic Programme, which received medicine to assist with the shortage in their mobile clinic efforts that cater to underserved and remote communities in Namibia.

The Gender Based Violence Unit at the Katutura Hospital received care packs for sexual and gender based violence victims through the Dignity Project.

The foundation also supported the Round Table Welwitschia 213 – Mental Health Awareness Project and the Purple Fig Cooking School and Culinary Exploratorium event, while the Tsumisfarm Primary School received digital equipment.

Four N.dollars 5 000 unit trusts were donated for the Omeya Golf Day to support financial literacy and promote a culture of saving, he added.

“The Old Mutual Foundation donated 180 Christmas gifts to children from the Busy Land Kindergarten, Sofia’s Soup Kitchen, Hompa Shiyambi Children’s Home, and the children of the Old Mutual support staff in order to spread the Christmas spirit,” Nesongano said.