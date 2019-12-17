MET appoints new Sustainable Development Advisory Council members

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET) on Tuesday has newly appointed members of the Sustainable Development Advisory Council (SDAC).

The council was inaugurated in 2013 as a key mechanism for ensuring effective implementation of the Environmental Management Act 7 of 2007 which promotes the sustainable management of the environment and the use of natural resources.

Speaking at the appointing ceremony here, MET minister Pohamba Shifeta urged the members to attentively apply to the 12 principals set out in the Act the council, which speaks to critical basis to prevent the degradation the environment and to foster the sustainable management of all-natural resources.

He noted that the appointed members represent different sectors which includes mining, mineral resources, agriculture and forestry, environment management, economic planning and women and youth.

I have the trust that the members will carry out their duties with due diligence and commitment so that we accelerate towards a development that is sustainable for the environment, our people and economy, he said.

The seven appointed members will serve for three years under the chairmanship of the Deputy Executive Director in the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Gloria Simubali.

Council members includes, Dr Peter Tarr, Hallo Angala; Petrus Nangolo; Aina Iteta; Joseph Hailwa; Sylvester Mbangu and Jonas Nghishidi.

Source: Namibia Press Agency