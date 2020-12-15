MET condemns mismanagement of Namutoni Fort

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) has condemned mismanagement of the Namutoni Fort as well as the ‘uncaring attitude and negligence’ of Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR)’s management and staff.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday, Chief Public Relations Officer of MEFT, Romeo Muyunda, said that the ministry has learned with serious concern through social media of the unacceptable deterioration and decay of Namutoni Fort at the Etosha National Park.

“Fort Namutoni is a national monument and an important tourist attraction within the Etosha National Park. NWR is now a commercial entity under the Ministry of Public Enterprises and it is still the only company allowed to operate in national parks in Namibia in terms of the Namibia Wildlife Resorts Company Act of 1998. As custodian of national parks, the ministry condemns in the strongest terms possible the mismanagement of Fort Namutoni,” Muyunda said.

Muyunda added that the MEFT has instructed the Deputy Director of Etosha National Park to take the company at task and to ensure the rehabilitation of the site and the general environmental management and cleanliness at the Namutoni resort is maintained at all times.

Furthermore, ministerial officials responsible for the management of national parks have been instructed to ensure compliance with good environmental management practices and basic cleanliness at all resorts in line with the Nature Conservation Ordinance No. 4 of 1975, Environmental Management Act, 2007 and other relevant policies of the ministry, Muyunda noted.

“The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism is committed to ensuring that the highest standards and management are followed in our national parks. In this regards, the current situation will not be tolerated and the ministry will not hesitate to institute alternative arrangements at Namutoni and other resorts in national parks should the current situation continue,” said Muyunda.

Source: Namibia Press Agency