MET embarks on nationwide gambling and casino inspections

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET)is conducting a nationwide inspection on gambling and casino operations to create a data base of licensed and unlicensed operations.

In a media statement issued on Friday by MET Chief Public Relations Officer Romeo Muyunda said the inspection commenced in Windhoek on Monday and is expected to continue to the rest of the county until such a time that the exercise is completed.

The inspections are being carried out in compliance with a high court order to the minister of MET to appoint inspectors

The statement noted that the exercise upon completion is expected to identify all establishments and business where gambling and casino activities are taking place, adding that the inspection targets accommodation establishment, casino and gambling houses, shebeens, bars as well as cuca shops.

It further said, the public should note that no machines will be confiscated during the exercise, however owners are encouraged to provide information pertaining to the name and type of business and license documents.

All owners of such establishments are therefore requested to corporate with the inspectors as the collection of this data will benefit both government, casino and gambling machine operations as it will make the application process to obtain for licenses easier when the new Act become operational, the statement noted.

The statement also cautioned members of the public to be guard against criminals that may take the opportunity to pretend to be inspectors and request bribes in exchange for licenses or wanting to confiscate their machine.

It noted that the inspectors appointed will be driving government vehicles with their appointment letters and Identification at all times.

The Ministry has found loop holes in the Gaming and Entertainment Act passed in December 2018 leading to it not being operational yet.

The main objective of the Act is to regulate and setting out the principles for gambling activities in Namibia, while protecting the gamblers and society, as well as ensuring revenue generation and collection.

In an interview with Nampa on 22 August 2019, MET's Director of Tourism and Gaming Sem Shikongo said since 1996 only 254 gambling houses and six casinos have been legally registered.

Money received from the gambling sector levies, annual license fees from registered gambling houses and casinos was N.dollars 39 million in 2018, while N.dollars 13 million was collected since April to July 2019, the director revealed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency