Midwives play critical role in public health: UNFPA

Midwives play a critical role in responding to public health emergencies like COVID-19, they are essential to the strong, resilient health systems we need to survive the coronavirus.

This were the remarks made by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Executive Director, Dr. Natalia Kanem in a statement she issued for the 2020 world health day commemoration on Tuesday, 7 April.

The World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated on the 7th April every year under the sponsorship of the World Health

Organisation (WHO). This year’s celebration was celebrated under the theme: Protecting midwives to keep women and babies safe amid the COVID- 19 pandemic.

In a statement availed to the media on Wednesday, UNFPA executive director said the 2020 world health day marks the first international year of the nurse and midwife.

“Midwives are central to everything we do at UNFPA, the United Nations sexual reproductive health agency. Their life-saving skills go far beyond delivering babies; midwives educate, empower and enable women to lead healthy lives and to exercise their right to sexual and reproductive health,” said Kanem.

She added saying, during the current COVID-19 pandemic which has already infected more than a million people worldwide, midwives risk their own lives to save those of pregnant women and newborns, citing that they ensure safe and healthy pregnancies, taking every precaution to protect the women they serve.

“Midwives who serve patients outside the hospital are crucial to maintaining the safe distancing measures necessary to curb the spread of the disease,” she added.

“As frontline health workers, midwives are particularly vulnerable to the virus, meaning pregnant women and babies are at risk too. We must take urgent action to protect midwives, this includes providing all midwives with the same personal protective equipment that other frontline health workers use to insulate themselves from contagion,” she said.

Concluding, she urged organisations to do everything in their power to maintain and ensure the safety of all health care professionals.

“Life goes on despite the pandemic; pregnancy and child birth are no exception. Let’s do everything in our power to protect midwives so they can continue to keep women and newborns safe,” she concluded.

Source: Namibia Press Agency