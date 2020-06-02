Migrating elephants moved to Etosha National Park

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism officials on Sunday managed to drive about 14 elephants from the Omuntele Constituency in the Oshikoto Region to the Etosha National Park.

The elephants have been roaming in and around the constituency last week. The Ministry’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Romeo Muyunda told Nampa on Tuesday that those wild mammals are migrating elephants looking for their migratory root.

“They just wanted to go back to the park,” noted Muyunda, adding that the elephants were not problematic and they caused no damage to crop fields in the area.

However, Muyunda indicated that the elephants became aggravated only during the process of driving them back to the park and one of them killed a nearby donkey.

He appealed to members of the public to refrain from moving closer to the elephants and take selfie pictures, as it was experienced in the presence of the said wild animals at Omuntele on Sunday.

Muyunda described such trend as a risk exercise. He also pointed out that elephants are more likely to be residents of several areas in northern Namibia where they migrate between Etosha and certain areas north of the park on an annual basis.

“I believe our team (Ministry officials) is in full alert and they are busy attending to issues of human-wildlife conflict in the entire northern regions, including Omuntele,” Muyunda stated.

Oshikoto regional councillor for the Omuntele Constituency, Sacky Nangula also confirmed that the elephants are driven back to the park on Sunday after causing panic among residents, especially at the constituency’s main growth centre.

“The elephants caused no damages to crops, but they left damaged several community water metres and killed a donkey in the constituency,” Nangula noted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency