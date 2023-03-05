Miller and Van Der Schyff win first round of Rock & Rut Nedbank XCO Series

Namibia’s international Cross Country (XCO) cyclists Alex Miller and Swakopmund-based Luanne van der Schyff were on Saturday crowned winners of the first round of the Rock & Rut Nedbank XCO Series.

The first leg of the Nedbank Namibia Rock & Rut XCO Series took place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek.

Miller, who has won the Nedbank Rock & Rut XCO series in the men’s category for three consecutive years, showed his intention to retain the title as he dominated the race from start to finish.

The African mountain bike champion who rides for South Africa's Pyga Eurosteel MTB created a gap of over one minute at the end of the first lap.

And after five laps of cycling at the IJG trails in Farm Windhoek, the 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist finished the race in a time of one hour, 20 minutes and 39 seconds (01:20:39).

Simon Kaita came second in a time of 01:21:40, while JG VD Westhuizen took up the last podium position at 01:22:43.

In the elite women category, only two women competed in the event which saw Van Der Schyff completing the four laps in a time of 01:10:18 and Anique Schoeman coming four minutes behind in a time of 01:04:21.

After the race, Miller told Nampa that: “This was the first Rock & Nut Nedbank Cross Country for the year and it was fun for me, as preparation for the Cape Town Epic. I hope more people will turn up for the next event as we continue to make this event fun and exciting.”

Meanwhile, Van Der Schyff said she was happy to win the first race of the series adding that she is expecting more competition from 2022 series winner Monique du Plessis this year.

“Today the elite women category only had two riders but I am happy to win this first race. The next one would be in my home town of Swakopmund, where they will host the cross-country nationals, and I hope to keep up the good form and challenge for a win,” she said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency