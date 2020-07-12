Miller and Vorster crowned 2020 Nedbank MTB champions

Alex Miller and Michelle Vorster were on Sunday crowned Nedbank National Mountain Bike (MTB) champions after impressive individual performances.

Miller who a week ago lost the second MTB race of the year to Tristan de Lange at the IJG Trails at Kleine Kuppe south of the capital hit back as he put up an impressive performance to be crowned national champion in the elite men’s category.

Miller started attacking at the end of the first lap where he created a one-minute gap while the African MTB Champion Tristan de Lange found the going tough on the day.

At the end of the fifth lap Miller had created more than two minutes and 30 seconds between himself and De Lange when he crossed the line to be crowned Nedbank MTB national champion for 2020.

In the elite women’s category; 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 champion Vorster dominated her category once more with an excellent display from start to finish to retain her crown as the Namibian MTB champion in her division.

Vorster was the only rider that completed the five laps race after creating a 15-minute gap between herself and the chasing pack who failed to finish the five laps after the organising committee decided to call time on the race after reaching the allocated racing time when Vorster crossed the line.

In an interview with Nampa Vorster said she was happy to retain her title in a race that she enjoyed.

“Competing in these races is really good because its good preparation for me as we are looking forward to the Olympic Games and winning it is a good motivation to continue working hard,” she said.

On his part Miller told this agency that while his legs could not give him what he wanted after last week’s race he had a great race on Sunday.

“Today I decided to attack on the climb and relax a bit while going downhill and it really worked for me. I feel really happy to be crowned a national MTB champion as it’s a good motivation for the year, I now look forward to other races but credit should be given to my coach, sponsor, Rock & Rut as well as Nedbank who made this possible for me,” he said.

De Lange told this agency that his legs could not give him what he wanted on the day but he was happy for Miller’s win.

