Miller and Vorster crowned 2020 Nedbank MTB champions

Alex Miller and Michelle Vorster on Saturday retained their crowns as Nedbank National Mountain Bike (MTB) champions after impressive individual performances during the Rock and Rut Nedbank XC.

The event which is the first cycling activities since the state of emergency was enforced in March on account of COVID-19 took place at the IJG Trails at KleineKuppe south of the capital.

To be crowned champion in the elite men’s category, Miller beat the African MTB Champion Tristan de Lange in one of the most competitive races which saw the two riders go for a photo finish.

The two cyclists were in a league of their own during the race as they created a gap of seven minutes between themselves and HardusNel who finished in third place.

De Lange, who finished second, lead most of race apart from the third lap were Miller took the lead but was quickly overtake in the fourth lap. In the last lap of the race which was lap seven Miller once again took the lead which he maintained until the finish line to retained the title he won a year ago.

Miller told Nampa in an interview that he enjoyed the race as it was positive closing racing between him and De Lange.

“We haven’t had such closing racing in Namibia for a long time and having this type of racing at the moment were we pushing each other is really good because it makes the race fast and hard which in the end makes both us of improve our cycling,” he said.

De Lange told this agency that he was happy for Millers win and him coming second is a motivation to work harder in the upcoming races.

In the elite women’s category; 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 champion Vorster dominated her category once again with an excellent display from start to finish to once again retain her crown as the Namibian MTB champion in her division.

Michelle Döman who was seven minutes behind finished second while Irene Steyn who was 11 minutes behind Vorster finished in third place.

Source:Namibia Press Agency