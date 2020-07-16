Miller crowned FLM ITT series champion

National Mountain Bike champion Alex Miller was on Wednesday crowned the new Time Trial Champion after winning the last race of the Food Lover’s Market (FLM) elite men’s Individual Time Trial (ITT) series.

The last race of the series saw Miller winning three out of the four races that were held on the outskirts of Windhoek during the month of June and July.

To be crowned ITT champion for the first time in the elite men’s category Miller clocked three of the best times in the four races. He beat three-time national ITT champion Drikus Coetzee to the title.

In the last race of the series Miller was 14 seconds ahead of Coetzee who finished second. The new ITT champion clocked 24 minutes and 25 seconds (24:25) while Coetzee came in with 24:39.

En route to be crowned champion Miller completed the opening race in a time of 29:44 seconds but did not compete in the second race at Döbra, which was won by Coetzee in a time of 25:04.

In the third race held at Matchless, Miller once again got the better of the former national champion beating him with just 92 tenths of a second. Miller completed the 18.6km route in 29:24.02 while Coetzee clocked 29:24.94.

Despite Coetzee having more points from the four races, the competition rules only allow the three best times posted by riders from the series. Coetzee’s overall points standing from the selected three races is 1 010 points, while Miller has 1 050 points.

In the elite women’s category, Michelle Vorster continued her dominance after winning all four races of the series. She takes over the national ITT title from Vera Adrian who won it in 2019.

Vorster completed the fourth race in a time of 29:24; in the overall standing Vorster collected maximum points of 1 400.

In an interview with Nampa Miller said he enjoyed the series and was happy to see many cyclists participating.

“After Sunday I really didn’t know how my legs would feel but when I came out here they performed great. It was really good to test myself with the national time trial champion,” said Miller.

He added that the Namibian cycling scene is very small, that’s why it’s important for cyclists to try and do most of the events which will help in growing the sport.

Coetzee said he enjoyed the series because of the competition he received from Miller, and that the two routes which hosted the series this year suited both riders differently.

“Alex is a good climber and did well on the Matchless route but the flat Döbra route suited me better. Credit should be given to the sponsors and organisers of this series – I hope it continues growing,” Coetzee said.

