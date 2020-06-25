Miller wins first series of Food Lovers Market TT

Alex Miller won the first race of the Food Lovers Market (FLM) elite men’s individual Time Trial (TT) series which was held at Matcheless on Wednesday afternoon.

The FLM, TT series will host four races during the month of June and July around Windhoek with riders collecting points from each race.

To be crowned winner of the first race of the maiden edition of the FLM, TT the 2020 Rock and Rut Nedbank Cross Country Champion beat national TT champion Drikus Coetzee with more than 55 seconds in the 18.6 Kilometre (km) route.

The young cyclist who looked strong in his first 9.3km clocked a time of 29.44 seconds while Coetzee who came second finished in a time of (30.39) well ahead of Kai Pritzen who was almost two minutes behind in third place with a time of (32.36).

Konrad Marais in fourth came fourth in a time of (33.54), while Marckernzy Eiseb completed the top five positions in a time of (34.14).

In the elite women’s category Michelle Vorster, the 2020 Rock and Rut Nedbank Cross Country Champion won the first race of the series in a time of 35.25 seconds while Courtney Liebenberg came second (37.51), Michelle Doman third just two seconds behind Liebenberg.

The fourth and fifth position was taken up by Melissa Hinz and Irene Steyn who clocked 39.03 and 40.45 seconds respectively.

Bergran Jensen won the junior men’s category in a time of 32.37 while Jurgen van Wyk came second in 37.14 and Rayven Olivier third 46.06.

The junior women category saw only two riders competing with Monique du Plessis coming first in a time of 41.03 and Corrilly Yates rode a time of 42.44 seconds.

The second series of the FLM, TT is scheduled for 01 July at Dobra.

