Milton Louw Shaanika makes first appearance in court

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) employee who is accused of allegedly stolen five laptops worth the value of N.dollar 31 000 has on Friday made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate Court.

Milton Shaanika Louw made his first appearance before Magistrate Ivan Gawanab who postponed his case for further police investigation to 13 March 2020.

Louw was granted bail of N.dollar 8 000 and requested reduction of bail to N.dollar 4 000 due to unaffordability and there was no objection to his bail reduction request.

The accused was given N.dollar 4 000 with conditions that he should not leave Windhoek district without informing the investigation officers handling his case.

Louw informed the Court that he will seek for his own legal defence lawyer.

The accused was charged with theft of five laptops from his employer ECN and he was arrested on Wednesday.

Contacted for comment, Namibian Police Force spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the five laptops were recovered from a second-hand goods retailer in Windhoek.

Rowan Van Wyk represented the State in the matter

The accused is remanded in custody at the Windhoek Correctional Facility.

The trial continues on March 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency