The Mines and Energy Ministry announced yesterday that the price for both 95 Octane Unleaded Petrol and diesel will drop by N.dollars 1 per litre, as of Wednesday 06 May 2020.

A media statement issued by Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo said the decrease in fuel product was necessitated by global outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which has brought the transport industry to a standstill, causing the demand for oil around the world to be significantly depressed against a huge supply of oil storage which the world does not need at present.

He said the imbalance between demand and supply led to the collapse of global oil prices, and it was also accompanied by a sharp depreciation in the exchange rate between the Namibian dollars against the US dollar, which could potentially offset the benefits of a decline in oil prices.

“Like all other sectors of the economy, our local oil industry both bulk, importers and fuel retailers are negatively affected by the national lock down to curb the spread of COVID-19. Local demand for fuel has dropped significantly,” said Alweendo.

He said the fuel prices at Walvis Bay will be reviewed as they now stand at N.dollars 10. 35 per litre for 95 Octane Unleaded Petrol and diesel at N.dollars 11.13 per litre.

Source: Namibia Press Agency