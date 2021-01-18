The Ministry of Mines and Energy has confirmed that an earthquake was recorded approximately 10 kilometres south-west of Ai-Ais on Thursday.

The ministry in a media statement said the earthquake was recorded around 16h59 on 14 January 2020.

“The event was recorded on two seismic stations of the Namibian Seismology Network namely Aus and Ariamsvlei and at Komaggas, which is a South African seismic station,” it said.

It further stated that a smaller earthquake was reportedly recorded on Wednesday and three smaller earthquakes were recorded at 08h23, 11h48 and 17h36 on Thursday in the same area.

In both these cases, however, magnitudes were not calculated as they were too small and further away from the Namibian seismic station.

The statement further noted that Namibia has different seismic zones such as coastal escarpments and topographical high zones in the Namaqua and Damara Orogenic belts and said it is expected that there might be an increase in earthquake activities in seismic zones as the rainfall experienced across the country led to a recharge of groundwater.

“This increases pore pressure and reduces friction along fault planes, causing earthquakes to occur,” it said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency