Minister of Education, Arts and Culture has reiterated her call for schools to re-open on 20 April 2020

Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka has reiterated her call for schools to re-open on 20 April 2020, with teachers conducting online learning from wherever they are.

Nghipondoka said this today at the COVID-19 Information Centre when she updated the public on the way forward for education in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She said even though the lockdown has been extended, it will not prevent teachers from doing their work as they can do it from anywhere they are, by conducting their classes through online platforms because teachers need to be duty-bound from their houses as there are travel restrictions countrywide.

“Schools are starting on 20 April 2020, teachers should move from the mode of holiday to the mode of working, but learners should stay home and get assistance from their parents and guardians,” said Nghipondoka.

She said the ministry is busy preparing educational packages for learners to cater to all learners around the country, even though it might not reach every learner.

Nghipondoka added that after the lockdown lapses on 04 May 2020, teachers will physically report for duty at their respective schools, while the ministry will wait for directives from the Ministry of Health and Social Services as well as World Health Organisation to give the go-ahead for learners to return to schools. Source: Namibia Press Agency