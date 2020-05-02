Minister of Health and Social Services has clarified that only one Namibian national has tested positive for Coronavirus

Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula, has clarified that only one Namibian national has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) and not two as reports circulating on social media suggest.

Speaking during the daily discussions held at the COVID-19 Information Center in Windhoek today, Shangula said his ministry, through the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, has received information about what was initially believed and reported that two Namibian truck drivers had tested positive for the deadly virus in Zambia.

He stated that following further investigations, it was established that only one of the drivers was a Namibian, with the second driver being a Zimbabwean national.

According to the information shared by Shangula, the Namibian truck driver entered Zambia from at the Katima Mulilo Border Post on 19 April after having began his journey in Walvis Bay and was placed under quarantine. He, together with the other drivers, was tested for COVID-19 and the results were negative.

He was then released and travelled to Kasumbalesa, where he was summoned back to Masaiti to be retested. After a retest, the results come out positive and he was placed in isolation.

Shangula further stated that the Namibian truck driver was released by the Zambian authorities this morning after the two test results showed negative and he is currently carrying out his duty as a driver.

Source: Namibia Press Agency