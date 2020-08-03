Minister of Health and Social Services reported that Namibia has 70 new positive coronavirus cases

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Sunday night reported that Namibia has 70 new positive coronavirus cases.

The minister said out of the 70 cases, 43 are from Walvis Bay, 12 from Swakopmund, 13 from Windhoek, one from Engela and one from Lüderitz.

Shangula added that of the total number of confirmed positive cases, 40 are males and 30 are females ranging between one and 58 years.

“With the implementation of the new de-isolation protocol, we expect to see a radical increase in the number of recoveries; we have recorded 16 new recoveries and they have been discharged,” noted Shangula.

He said of those that have recovered nine are from Walvis Bay and seven from Windhoek.

The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Namibia now stands at 2 294 with 2 096 active cases and 187 recoveries, and 11 deaths recorded so far.

Source: Namibia Press Agency