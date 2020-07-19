Minister of Labour Industrial Relations and Employment Creation held a consultative meeting with stakeholders in the labour and employment sector at Aussenkehr settlement on Friday

The Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, Utoni Nujoma, held a consultative meeting with stakeholders in the labour and employment sector at Aussenkehr settlement on Friday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of trade unions, employers and some employees. It aimed for the minister to engage them on the challenges faced by employees and employers in the agriculture sector.

Issues raised at the meeting were among others some employees not having decent housing, portable water and sanitary facilities, salaries and unfair dismissals.

Speaking at the meeting Karasburg West Constituency Councillor, Paulus Ephraim, said when Aussenkehr was established almost 30 years ago, the aim was to create jobs to address unemployment, adding that 30 years afterwards, the focus should be to provide decent houses, water and electricity to those that are employed there.

“When this farm started we wanted to create more jobs, at that point we had 100 workers but now we have close to 35 000 workers so our aim should be to build decent houses for this people,” he said.

On his behalf, Nujoma urged employers to build houses for the employees who are currently living in shacks and reed houses.

Source: Namibia Press Agency