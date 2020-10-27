Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, Utoni Nujoma officially launched the annual Namibia Productivity Awareness Campaign Week in Windhoek yesterday.

Speaking at the occasion here, Nujoma said the ministry dedicated the week to celebrate productivity while at the same time encouraging all Namibians to be productive amidst the challenge of COVID-19.

The productivity week runs from 26 to 30 October 2020 and is celebrated under the theme ‘Striving to be productive amid COVID-19’.

“The ministry had drafted a National Productivity Policy that addressed the enhancement of productivity growth, ultimately leading to the country’s economic growth. The year 2020 is the most challenging year worldwide in our lifetime, Namibia included, as we are faced with this invisible enemy, the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as a nation, we have to continuously strive to be productive regardless of the current circumstances as the country’s future relies heavily on the level of its productivity,” Nujoma said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency