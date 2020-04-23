Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, Uutoni Nujoma said ever since the Coronavirus broke out in December 2019 the labour market has been in turmoil worldwide

Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, Uutoni Nujoma said ever since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) broke out in December 2019, the labour market has been in turmoil worldwide and Namibia is no exception.

Nujoma made the remarks today at the COVID-19 Information Centre during a panel discussion on the impact of the virus on the labour and employment situation in Namibia.

He said most jobs have been on the line with some employees being threatened with dismissals, salary cuts because production at some companies has also been reduced. Therefore, the ministry engaged all stakeholders involved, including trade unions, to find any amicable solution and make sure there will be no job losses.

“Workers have been there before COVID-19, some have been working for 13 to 20 years and employers have been benefitting for all those years, so this is not the time to abandon them,” said Nujoma.

He applauded all workers on the frontline doing essential services to fight the pandemic. However, he is concerned that discipline remains a central issue among Namibians because people are still not adhering to social distancing,

something he observed when he took a tour in the Khomasdal area on Tuesday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency