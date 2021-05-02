Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni handed over 32 houses for low-middle income earners at Kaisosi informal settlement at Rundu on Friday.

The houses were constructed by Fulbright Investment and partners.

Speaking during the official inauguration of the houses, Uutoni said Government alone will not be in a position to provide all the resources that are needed to address the general backlog in land and housing delivery.

“I want to use this opportunity to announce that Government is open to development partnerships. We have created an environment for private developers to partner with Government to deliver on our promise of affordable housing,” he said.

He said some of the targeted interventions the government has taken and continues to embark on are budgetary allocations to local authorities, regional councils, the National Housing Enterprise and community-based housing initiatives to scale up land and urban infrastructure development and housing.

Source: Namibia Press Agency