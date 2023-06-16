Minister recommends alignment of anti-poverty programme

Angolan minister of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto on Friday in northern Malanje province backed the alignment of municipal administrations to the intervention axes of the Integrated Programme for Local Development and Fight against Poverty (PIDLCP).

Speaking at a provincial meeting to assess the impact of the programme's actions in the communities, the minister said that there are municipal administrations that have included actions in the PIDLCP outside its framework, which resulted in a negative opinion from the Technical Unit.

She said it was urgent to improve the planning, through the incorporation of actions that aim at contributing for the generation of income and reduction of the vulnerability index of the families, towards the promotion of a more and more balanced society.

In turn, the provincial governor of Malanje, Marcos Nhunga, said that in the last years most of the funds of the Programme to Fight Poverty were applied outside the alignment, being destined to the construction of social infrastructures.

He reiterated the need to prioritise initiatives that generate income for families, with emphasis on the promotion of agriculture and livestock.

The meeting ended with training on the Integrated System Platform for Management of Programme Actions to Combat Poverty (SIGAPCP), aimed at provincial directors, municipal administrators and deputy administrators, and municipal directors of the Offices of Studies, Planning and Statistics

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)